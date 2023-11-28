US Dollar Shows Signs of Recovery, Awaiting Inflation Data and Fed’s Monetary Policy Decision

The US dollar finally broke its bad streak and started the session on Tuesday, November 28, with a slight upward trend. However, the rise has not been enough to recover 100% of the fall suffered during the previous week, as the value of the greenback continues near the monthly minimums.

The dollar index (DXY) is trading at 103.130 units, after rising 0.1% during the first hours of Tuesday, according to figures from the Investing.com finance portal. The DXY is a measure that serves to gauge the strength of the greenback against a basket of the six most relevant currencies globally.

The US currency has gained momentum as traders await the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite indicator on inflation issues. This indicator will be released on Thursday, November 30, suggesting that the dollar will remain in its upward trend, at least for the next few days.

The publication of the PCE will clarify the current panorama, providing clues about the Fed’s next monetary policy decision. Currently, there is a 94.1% possibility that the Central Bank will continue with the pause in the upward cycle in interest rates, according to figures from CME’s FedWatch tool.

In the last year, the Fed has adopted an aggressive stance with the goal of slowing inflation to 2% after exceeding nine percentage points by mid-2022. Although the measure has generated results, everything indicates that the Central Bank will continue with a pause and will begin lowering rates during the first quarter of 2024, according to economists.

This is how the price of the dollar is today, Tuesday, November 28, in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, according to the most recent update from Investing.com: Exchange rate, purchase and sale.

– Mexico: 17.1793 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 529.40 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 7.8264 quetzals (GTQ)

– Honduras: 24.7325 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 36.5772 córdobas (NIO)

Buy

– Mexico: 17.1708 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 516.62 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 7.6439 quetzals (GTQ)

– Honduras: 24.2762 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 36.1209 córdobas (NIO)

Sale

– Mexico: 17.1899 Mexican pesos (MXN)

– Costa Rica: 542.17 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

– Guatemala: 8.0089 quetzales (GTQ)

– Honduras: 25.1888 lempiras (HNL)

– Nicaragua: 37.0335 cordobas (NIO)

