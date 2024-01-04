They mention that Sony won the console generation

Sony Achieves Record Sales Milestone for PS5

Sony has announced a new sales milestone for the PS5, revealing impressive numbers achieved from the console’s launch until the end of the Christmas shopping season. This success comes alongside the release of popular games like Spider-Man 2 and the highly anticipated exclusive, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. With this achievement, Sony is on track to become the leader of the generation for the second time in a row.

In a recent episode of the Digital Foundry podcast, it was revealed that the number of PS5 consoles sold exceeds that of the Xbox Series X/S by 3 to 1. This is despite the availability of the cheaper discless variant for the Xbox. The discussion concluded that Sony is dominating the console generation, demonstrating significant success following the unprecedented achievement with the PS4.

The podcast also touched on the potential for desperate measures from Microsoft to surpass Sony, including the possibility of launching a new console in 2026, pressuring Sony to release the PS6. This speculation draws comparisons to the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005, prompting a swift response from Nintendo and Sony the following year.

While online memberships and usage statistics remain a topic of interest, the PS5 continues to enjoy widespread popularity. Meanwhile, news of Sony’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been confirmed, further solidifying the company’s position in the gaming industry.

In an editor’s note, concerns were raised about the lack of confirmed upcoming game releases for the PS5. With only Wolverine announced so far, Sony will need to make important announcements this year to maintain their momentum in the market.

The future of gaming remains uncertain, but for now, Sony has undoubtedly solidified its position as a leader in the console industry.

