The Controversies of Evaluna Montaner: Pregnancy, Dancer Message, and Viral Video

The Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner is making waves in the world of entertainment yet again. First, she stirred up controversy by revealing that her pregnancy was not supervised by a traditional medical professional, but rather by a midwife. However, that was not the only thing that caught attention. Last week, she was seen in a viral video apparently playing a joke on a woman, making some viewers uncomfortable with her actions.

In the video, Montaner is seen pretending to put her finger in her mouth to wet it with saliva, before attempting to touch the woman’s hair in front of her. The clip ends with Montaner joking about the situation when she realized it was being filmed. This video sparked immediate comments on TikTok, with some claiming that the actions were not normal and suggesting that saliva could be used as a form of “domination.” Some even connected Montaner’s actions to her Christian religion.

Despite the rumors and speculation, Montaner has not yet addressed the controversy or clarified her actions in the video. Comments on the video ranged from accusing Montaner of witchcraft to debating the use of saliva as a form of domination. Whether Montaner will address the situation or let it pass remains to be seen.

This is not the first time Montaner has been at the center of controversy. Earlier, she sent a strong message to one of her husband Camilo’s dancers and posed in lingerie in front of a mirror, prompting further discussion about her actions as a Christian woman. As the discussions and controversies continue, it seems Montaner is not shying away from making headlines in the entertainment world.