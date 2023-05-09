Home » This is how savings banks and Volksbanks want to protect themselves from thieves in the future
Technology

This is how savings banks and Volksbanks want to protect themselves from thieves in the future

by admin
This is how savings banks and Volksbanks want to protect themselves from thieves in the future

2022 was a record year. Almost 500 ATMs were blown up across Germany. More than in any previous year. In order to be better protected against such thefts in the future, savings banks and Volksbanks want to equip their machines with new technology.

Image: Canva

In the fight against automatic sprinklers, German banks are using different approaches. Additional cameras are installed, special security forces are hired and individual locations are completely closed overnight. However, the success of these measures is limited. In the current year alone, there have been more than 100 incidents.

Therefore, the use of a new technology is now in the room. A bonding technique from the Dutch manufacturer Mactwin is to be used. In the event of an explosion, a mechanism inside the machine is to be triggered, gluing the stored banknotes together into a large lump. For the thieves, their booty would be worthless and theft would be unattractive.

In the Netherlands, this technique is already being used and seen as a success. Since it was introduced, the number of blasts in our neighboring country has fallen sharply. Including installation, the system should cost between 5,000 and 7,000 euros per ATM.

“Of course, the savings banks will use the bonding technology as soon as possible at the locations where it makes sense,” Joachim Schmalzl, board member of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV), told the Handelsblatt. However, he does not see the technology as a panacea. You won’t be able to deter the perpetrators completely. Schmalzl fears that they might react with even more aggressive methods.

See also  Covid stops Tesla: stop car production in Shanghai

Source: Handelsblatt

You may also like

[Hot talk among machine fans]Crack down on the...

Logback: IT security gap with high risk! Warning...

Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Trailer Leaked –...

Why emotional competence is becoming increasingly important

Apple Welcomes Pride Month, Launches New Apple Watch...

Apple is finally bringing Final Cut Pro and...

Each pattern arrangement of Apple Watch Pride version...

NRW: Sauerland wind farm with 35 wind turbines...

Apple Watch celebrates LGBTQ+ community with Pride Edition...

Retail trends up to 2030 – the trade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy