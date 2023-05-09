Childhood cancer, fundraising for research in the pharmacy – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 MAY – Support the research and treatment platform for pediatric acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer which, in its most aggressive form, affects around 70 children in Italy every year. This is the ‘Gold for kids’ project of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, to which the funds raised through Italian pharmacies will be allocated with the “The future belongs to children” campaign.



Presented today at the Federfarma headquarters, the second edition of the campaign to finance scientific research of excellence in the field of pediatric oncology will take place from 15 to 22 May 2023. The pharmacies will display a poster to make citizens aware of making a donation, framing the QR code that refers to the Project web page, on which you can directly make an offer. Furthermore, in the pharmacies that have joined the initiative, citizens will be able to pay a minimum amount of 3 euros into the piggy bank placed on the pharmacy counter and receive a gold-colored fabric bracelet on which with the claim ‘The future belongs to children’.



The proceeds will be used to create the Palm platform which will manage the first clinical trial through an international network of institutes coordinated by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome. “Mortality from cancer has decreased, about 80% of pediatric cancers are cured and great progress has been made, but especially for some resistant forms there is still a lot to do”, explains Monica Ramaioli, director general of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. In particular, “for acute myeloid leukemia, survival in high-risk patients has increased from 20 to 40 per cent in ten years”, explained Concetta Quintarelli, head of the gene therapy research unit for tumors at the Bambino Hospital Jesus of Rome.



“Pharmacists – concluded the president of Federfarma Marco Cossolo – believe in the value of scientific research and have a vocation for social commitment. Pharmacies are widespread throughout the territory and can therefore make a large number of people aware of the importance of increasingly effective treatments against cancer in children”. (HANDLE).

