by 2030 the first mRna sera. Here’s how they work

by 2030 the first mRna sera. Here’s how they work

The first ones could arrive by 2030 vaccines customized to mRna against
cancer, heart attack and autoimmune diseases. An acceleration gained thanks also to the experience derived from vaccines anti-Covid. The Guardian reports it reporting the announcement of the American company
Modern which, after the anti-Covid vaccines, is working on those against the syncytial virus and against melanoma, for both of which it has obtained breakthrough therapy, or the accelerated approval procedure, from the American FDA. For the syncytial virus, in particular, the vaccine showed an efficacy of 83.7% in preventing at least two symptoms, cough and fever, in the over 60s.

