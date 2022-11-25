Home Technology This is how the Leonardo supercomputer was built in Bologna: the timelapse
This is how the Leonardo supercomputer was built in Bologna: the timelapse

This is how the Leonardo supercomputer was built in Bologna: the timelapse
The Leonardo supercomputer was inaugurated at the Bologna Technopole. The calculator was ranked fourth on the Top500 list of the fastest systems in the world. Various authorities were present: the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, the governor of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini and the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore. The Cineca staff, who manage the supercomputer, presented the main phases of the project, then went on to explain its characteristics and how it works. The system was installed in a very short time: operations started in July. Read more
