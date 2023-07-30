This is how the WLAN on the Fritzbox can be made invisible

By Rita Deutschbein and Jules Finn Birner | Jul 30, 2023 2:33 p.m

Despite all security precautions, it is always possible for unauthorized persons to gain access to the home router and thus the network. But that becomes more difficult when your own WiFi network is virtually invisible to outsiders. A simple setting helps to achieve this.

As a rule, routers are already well protected by default. However, if you look at the menu of your device, you will discover one or the other setting that can be quite helpful. Because far from the factory settings, most routers offer all sorts of functions to increase protection against data loss and expensive telephone calls or to set up measures against hackers and malware. If you want to protect your WLAN from unauthorized access, for example, you can easily make it invisible. TECHBOOK explains in a few steps how this works with the Fritzbox or the Speedport routers from Telekom.

Make WLAN invisible on the Fritzbox

The Fritzbox from AVM is known for its clear menu and the many setting options for users. AVM keeps the hurdles as low as possible so that even those who are not technically well-versed can find their way around. To call up the Fritzbox menu, users have to go to the address line of their Internet browser fritz.box or alternatively 192.168.178.1 input. Then the login mask opens, where you log in with your user name and password.

Step 1: Open the Fritzbox WLAN settings

The necessary settings to make the WLAN invisible on the Fritzbox can all be found in the left menu bar. If you still have an older Fritz!OS installed on your router, you may first have to activate the extended view there. However, if the Fritzbox is running current firmware such as Fritz!OS 7.50 or higher, this step is not necessary.

In this case, users can click directly on the “WLAN” menu item and then on “Wireless Network”.

Users can access the WLAN settings of the Fritzbox via the left menu bar. Photo: TECHBOOK

Step 2: Disable Wi-Fi Visibility

Within the WLAN settings of the Fritzbox you now have to scroll down almost to the end of the view. Here you will find a collapsed field labeled “Further information on the WLAN radio network”. With one, this folds out and users find further information and setting options. This also includes the last point “Hide the name of the wireless radio network”. If you tick this box, the network will no longer be displayed to the outside world.

In order to hide the WLAN on the Fritzbox, you have to tick this box. Photo: TECHBOOK

Users should note that when the setting is activated, they will no longer find the then invisible WLAN of their Fritzbox in the list of available networks. This is not a problem as long as devices are already integrated into the home network and the connection is saved. However, if you want to add new devices to the network, the invisible setting must be deactivated for a short time.

The WLAN can also be made invisible with Speedport routers

This tip can also be used on many Telekom Speedport routers. To do this, select the menu item “Configuration” in the overview and then “Security”. Users then have to navigate to the “WLAN security settings” category on the security page that is now open. Then click on “SSID & Encryption”.

A setup page opens on which there is also the item “Network name” in addition to other options such as “Network name (SSID)”, “Encryption and password for encryption”. The setting directly below is of interest here: “SSID invisible”. If it is activated with a tick, the WLAN will be invisible in the future.

