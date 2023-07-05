this is the interface of the new social Threads

Meta’s new social network Threads has been discussed for some time now, but now everything has been officially released and in the first post there is already a Mark Zuckerberg laughing it offas if to recall that the launch took place quickly and in a context in which Twitter “isn’t doing well”.

While on the one hand Elon Musk and his associates make a move, i.e. the limited reopening of Twitter to those who do not have an account, which in some ways seems to result from a “race for cover”, in Meta the champagne is being uncorked for the ‘arrival of a new social networkwhich lays its foundations on the Instagram account but which is based on text posts that in some ways recall what happens on Twitter.

It must be said that for now Threads is not available in Italy and that, as also reported by TechCrunch, issues relating to privacy could keep Meta’s novelty from the European Union at a distance at least for a while (or at least some functions of the social network: we’ll see). In short, it does not seem to be a coincidence that, as indicated by GSMArena, the markets from which we started to release the social network on 5 July 2023 are UK and USA.

It must be said that officially the release of Threads it would be scheduled for July 6, 2023, but surprisingly the social network was activated in some countries already on the previous day. All this was accompanied by a first post on Threads by Mark Zuckerberg (currently not visible, at least from Italy), which you can also see in the cover image (yes, the profile photo is invariably smiling: who knows if what you’re thinking is the fight between Zuckerberg and Musk or the number of users Threads could gain from the current state of Twitter).

In short, we have gods first screenshots related to the web interface, which you can view at the bottom of the news. We just have to see if Threads will be released quickly by us too or not, but in the meantime Zuckerberg and his associates are taking the first steps to launch what could represent a significant alternative to Twitter.

In any case, one of the first brands discovered by The Verge that have already started making use of the social network is Netflix. In addition, overseas sources such as CNBC have published guides on how to subscribe to the new social network, while there seems to be no ActivityPub support at the moment. For those who don’t know what it is, reference is made to the protocol used to publish on decentralized networks such as Mastodon. However, it looks like this is coming soon and there will also be the ability to find people on Threads using their full usernames (like “@[email protected]”). Surely in the coming days we will know more, but in fact the “Zuckerberg’s Twitter” is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

