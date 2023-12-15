This is what your new WhatsApp logo looks like: how to get it | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp has made significant changes in 2023 and it is expected that 2024 will bring even more new features. From new emojis and the option to change the color of the platform, to being able to log in with your email, users have a lot to look forward to. And if you haven’t noticed yet, WhatsApp has launched a new minimalist logo to replace the famous green icon.

The new logo has already rolled out to all cell phones worldwide, and if you’re yet to see it, we’ve got you covered with the steps to check out the new Meta messaging platform icon.

To see the new logo, you’ll first need to update WhatsApp to the latest version available on Google Play or the iOS Store. Once updated, go to Settings and then to “Application info” under the Help section to view the new WhatsApp icon. The new minimalist logo only has green borders and will be visible in both light and dark modes. However, the new logo is not yet displayed on iPhones.

What can users expect from WhatsApp in 2024? New emojis including the phoenix, broken chain, and various facial expressions are on the way. The app will also introduce a new list of chats to separate and filter conversations, and will begin to use Google Drive storage for backups. Additionally, future updates may allow users to send numbers without revealing their own, for added privacy.

Want to learn more about WhatsApp and unlock useful tricks? Visit our website for more WhatsApp notes and discover the app’s secrets, codes, shortcuts, and new tools. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to explore the world of WhatsApp.