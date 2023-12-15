Threads: Instagram meets Twitter in a new Meta social network

Listen to the audio version of the article

You can already find Fabio Fazio and Chiara Ferragni there. Rai, a large number of models and, last but not least, breakinglatest.news. “How does it work?”, however, many Italians write in these hours on Threads, while publishing their own photo.

Here, how does Threads work, the new social network that has just arrived in Italy, a further development of Meta? Reminiscent of X (formerly Twitter), reminiscent of Instagram – with which it is closely linked. But it is a hybrid different from everyone else.

Let’s clarify.

What is Threads?



Threads is a free application from Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It was designed and built by the Instagram team and is described as an app for sharing texts, photos, videos and participating in public conversations. After overcoming some regulatory obstacles, it also landed in Europe on 14 December (as already in a hundred countries).

What we can publish on Threads

The Threads app allows you to post messages with a maximum length of 500 characters, which is significantly longer than the 280 characters currently offered by Twitter (unless you are signed up to Twitter Blue) and equal to the default 500 characters offered by Mastodon. Posts can include photos, videos up to five minutes long, audio and web links. It is also possible to edit published texts. Since October there have also been Gifs and polls. The app is evolving and other functions will arrive, as already announced by the company.

How do I get into Threads?



Once you download the application, you can log in with your Instagram account. Your username will be transferred to your Threads account, as will your profile verification, if any, and you will be able to choose to customize your profile for your new Threads account. You can also access it from the web (Threads.net). There is not yet a option to register for Threads only. However, integration with Instagram offers many advantages: we already have a base of followers present (who followed us on Instagram). It is in fact possible to choose to automatically follow the same accounts that you already follow on Instagram, as well as finding and adding new ones account to follow from within the Threads app. Please note that Threads will take all the details from your Instagram profile. Yes, we can write a new bio or add links to other profiles, but we cannot change your name or username in Threads. It will take them directly from Instagram. What you seeThe default feed (“For you”) is a mix of posts from people you follow and recommended content, but we can also select the feed on the right (“Already following”) which only shows posts from people we follow, listed in chronological order.

How to publish on Threads

Creating your own thread on Threads is quick and easy. Just tap the Post icon in the center of the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. If we exceed 500 characters, Threads extends the discussion (the “thread”, in fact, as they say in English) below. To add photos or videos, tap the Media icon below the message. In addition to posting your own content, you can interact with other posts on Threads, with hearts, comments, raises, and forwards (there are four corresponding icons below the post).

