Three free alternatives to Photoshop to use directly online

Although Photoshop Web became free for everyone last year, some may still prefer to use a Alternative software to Adobe’s for your own photo editing operations. So here is a list of three web apps other than Photoshop that you can use directly from the web.

The first is Photopea, which perhaps represents themost loved Photoshop alternative among professional photo editors. This depends on its high number of features, tool and different tools, but also and above all by the support for various types of files, such as JPGs, PNGs, GIFs and even all the files produced on Photoshop, Illustrator and GIMP. Furthermore, Photopea has a Photoshop-like interface, and can also be used without creating an account (also free, which we recommend you create if you often use the web app). The icing on the cake: once the app is loaded on the browser, it works even without an internet connection!

The other free online Photoshop alternative is Pixlr, which, with its double version Pixlr X and Pixlr E, aims at as wide an audience as possible, made up of both professionals and less experienced users. Pixlr X, in fact, represents an excellent starting point for those who have to take their first steps in the world of photo editing, offering a series of tool basic for immediate use. Pixlr E, on the other hand, has been specifically designed for experts, and boasts ainterface very similar to that of Photoshop and a number of advanced tools.

Finally, if you prefer to stay within the Adobe “world“, an excellent online alternative to Photoshop is Adobe Express. It is a free tool with limited options, but often very useful and also automated: among them, for example, we have the possibility to remove the background from images and to cut and merge videos, but also to modify and combine PDFs, should the function be of use to you. In the end, Adobe Express has various Premium tools and templateswhich you can access by paying a monthly subscription and which will greatly simplify your work.