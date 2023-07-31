Ivanti Desktop and Server Management at risk: IT security warning of new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Ivanti Desktop and Server Management. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Ivanti Desktop and Server Management on 07/31/2023. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the product Ivanti Desktop and Server Management are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ivanti Security Advisory (Stand: 30.07.2023).

Security Advisory for Ivanti Desktop and Server Management – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Ivanti Desktop and Server Management Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Ivanti DSM is centralized server management software for protecting physical and virtual endpoints.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ivanti Desktop and Server Management to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28129 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

Ivanti Desktop and Server Management < 2022.2 SU 3 (cpe:/a:ivanti:desktop%26server_management)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ivanti Security Advisory vom 2023-07-30 (31.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Ivanti Desktop and Server Management. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/31/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

