Three ideas to try to rejuvenate an Android smartphone

After giving you some ideas to give new life to an old PC, we will try to give you some suggestions to rejuvenate one smartphone Android that you may have set aside for a few years.

The first suggestion we feel like giving you is to turn it back on, charge it completely and check for updatesperhaps accumulated over time. In fact, it cannot be excluded that the manufacturer of your smartphone has long-term software support policies (here are, for example, five brands that support their smartphones for a long time).

One way to rejuvenate your device’s appearance, then, is to try installing a new Android launcher to change the graphics of the drawer and perhaps even customize the icons.

Con app come Nova Launcherin fact, it will be possible to take care of practically every aspect of the experience from a visual point of view, including the type and duration of the animations, the size and shape of the icons and much more.

If the problem is autonomyyou could try going to a specialized shop which, in a few hours and with a limited economic demand (which should be much lower than buying a new phone), could give new life to your device.

Do not take for granted, then, the external appearance of your device. Try it changing cover and film: we guarantee it will be worth it!

