Vasilije Micić wants to join the NBA | Sport

The Serbian playmaker wants to leave Efes, and the details of his agreement with the club have been revealed

Vasilije Micić wants to leave Efes and go to NBA league, said Efes general manager Alper Jilmaz. Serbian ace, former MVP of the Euroleague and two-time winner of the Euro-title he traveled to America, where in Oklahoma he will negotiate with the Thunder about his move to the USA.

“We are monitoring the situation after yesterday’s draft. Micić really wants to go to the NBA league. He has an option in his contract that allows him to do so until July 20. I don’t know if he will submit another request, now we are waiting for him.” said Jilmaz.

Micić has been playing for Efes since 2018 and is a member of the club’s most famous generation, because together with Šejna Larkin, he led the team that won the Euroleague in consecutive seasons. However, that team will definitely be disbanded this summer, because coach Ergin Ataman was the first to leave, accepting the invitation of Panathinaikos to build a new powerful team there. And he could do that with some players from Partizan and Crvena Zvezda, because he allegedly already agreed with Zvezda defender Luka Vildoza, and he also allocated a lot of money for the arrival of the captain of the black and white team, Kevin Panther.

When it comes to Vasa Micić, he has been wanting to go to the NBA for several seasons, but as he himself pointed out, he will not do it to “wave a towel”, sit on the bench and send his friends an NBA jersey with his last name, but to would play. He is 29 years old and apparently believes that the moment is ripe for him to take the next step after achieving everything in Europe and transfer his talent to the strongest league in the world.

Let’s remind you, he grew up in Mega, and he also played for Bayern, Zvezda, Tofaš and Žalgiris, with whom he “exploded” and played in the Final Four for the first time under the leadership of Sarunas Jasikevičius.

