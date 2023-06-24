Home » Les Bleues lose in semi-final against Belgium
Sports

Les Bleues lose in semi-final against Belgium

by admin
Les Bleues lose in semi-final against Belgium

The Belgian basketball team celebrates its victory in the Euro semi-final against France, Saturday June 24, 2023 in Ljubljana (Slovenia). JURE MAKOVEC / AFP

The step was a little too high for the Bleues du basket. The French women logically lost to the Belgian Cats, Saturday June 24, in the semi-final of the Eurobasket (67-63) in the Arena Stozice in Ljublana. Overwhelmed from the start by a diligent Belgian team, Jean-Aimé Toupane’s players struggled to get rid of the pressure put on them by their opponents, falling logically behind at the break (44-30) after a marked first period. by the insolent success of the Belgians behind the racket.

Handicapped by a sluggish defense, absent on defensive rebounds, Sandrine Gruda and her teammates seemed overwhelmed by the challenge. A situation, which the tricolor captain, Sarah Michel, lucidly analyzed at half-time: “If we limit offensive rebounds, we are on par with them. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Euro women’s basketball: the Blue want to confirm their rise to power, in the semi-finals against their Belgian rivals

But on leaving the locker room, if the defensive setbacks of the Bleues disappeared, Belgium, with a workforce perfectly oiled by their coach Rachid Meziane, in turn managed to turn their backs. A strategy made possible by the tireless pivot Emma Meesseman, again author of a major performance (24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists).

The end of a series

Les Bleues however knew who they were dealing with, the Belgians arrived in Slovenia with the status of favorites, among the most attractive European teams. By stopping at the last four stage, the French team thus puts an end, just over twelve months before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, to a series of five consecutive qualifications for the Eurobasket final (2013, 2015 , 2017, 2019, 2021) the European title has escaped French players since 2009. A serious questioning for the Tokyo bronze medalists who had made this Eurobasket their first step towards Olympic gold.

See also  Tokyo 2020, the German national hockey team with the LGBT rainbow band: the go-ahead from the IOC

Lucid about the performance of his team, the coach of the French, Jean-Aimé Toupane, drew up a simple observation at the microphone of France 4: “We didn’t do the right thing. We showed in the second half that we could play them. But the game should have started in the first half. We missed a lot of things, on the defensive aspect, we were not up to our standards. »

Victorious on Saturday against Les Bleues, Belgium, in the final for the first time in its history of a Eurobasket, will face Spain on Sunday evening, who fell earlier in the day from Hungary (69-60). Which will face France the same day, for the gain of the third place.

Service Sports

You may also like

MEMORIAL ULTRA SCALVE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

5 things to do in the evening to...

Širůčková won bronze in climbing at the European...

The Suns, Wizards and Pacers trade is official....

ÖVV women in Graz in the final of...

The Pride breaks-Giunta parade in Palermo: “Proud to...

Milan like Florentino from Benfica for the midfield:...

The Czechs won the Prague Baseball Week after...

Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs...

Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy