TicWatch Pro 5 test report – buy cheap from 306€ (08/2023)

Specifications TicWatch Pro 5

TicWatch Pro 5Display1.43″ 466 x 466, transflective first liquid crystal display, second AMOLED display, Gorilla GlassprocessorSnapdragon Wear W5+ Gen1, 2GB RAM, 32GB storagebattery pack628mAh capacitywater resistance5ATM, US-MIL-STD 810HconnectivityBluetooth 5.2, WLAN 2,4 GHzApp CompatibilityAndroid, AppleFeaturesHD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, GPS (GPS+GLONASS+Galilleo+QZSS+Baidou), compass, barometer, NFC (Google Wallet), speaker, microphone, Bluetooth callsPreis€359 RRP

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Chic but unobtrusive look

Optical is the TicWatch Pro 5 rather inconspicuous and not available in a different color scheme. only the bracelets can be ordered in more colored versions. The watch case consists of Stainless steel, 7000s Aluminium and high strength Nylon with glass fibers. The 24mm wide bracelet used solid silica gel and, as usual, can be quickly replaced. Thus, there should also be a corresponding robustness that the given US-MIL-STD 810H Military standard also reflects.

It is operated via touch screen or in the system much more relaxed and intuitive by rotating crown, the one red circular accent (the only splash of color on the otherwise grey/black watch). The bezel is fixed and cannot be rotated or used for conditioning.

Two screens

This is also one of the obvious highlights transflektive Display, that to everyone (!) time of day and Light situation read very well can be. Regardless of whether im pitch black or at direct sunlight. Besides, that is liquid crystal display very power saving, more than that underlying AMOLED Panel.

(The energy-saving liquid crystal display…)

What is exciting is that despite the transflective displays further information to pulse, spent calories, blood oxygen and the degree Direction per Compass get when i die turn crown. So I don’t have to unlock the watch to get my data.

Again, this offers AMOLED Display a beautiful colored Representation that the transflective display cannot give. In an active sports profile, you can already tell from the color of the background (yellow, orange, red) which heart rate range you are in. That’s pretty handy too. Otherwise reacted the display predominate accurately on the entries made.

(…and the AMOLED display)

Nice hardware

There are also innovations here, since the decision was made to Snapdragon W5+ Gen1 to block. It offers a clear feeling better performance and jerks coming actually no more before. Self Google Maps I can comfortable push, pull, zoom (also via crown) and there are no (after starting the app) loading times. We’ve seen things very differently in the past.

All in one feels the system really smooth, likes that too 2 GB of RAM lay. The TicWatch 3 Pro only uses 1 GB of RAM here, while Samsung uses 1.5 GB of RAM. But Mobvoi also installed the same 32GB internal memory.

Scrolling, swiping, dragging, closing etc. works really well. Depending on the selected app, some need a short loading time. The operation in the apps, also for example Google Maps including pinch to zoom or turning with the crown works wonderfully without jerking or faltering.

connectivity

In order to be able to use the watch, a Bluetooth connection to the smartphone must be established via the Mobvoi app. The data collected over the course of the day can also be synchronized with the smartphone at another, later point in time.

The coupling to the app takes place in the first instance via Bluetooth 5.2 and the system itself can also be sent via WLAN 2,4 GHz Call up data. However, pairing without Bluetooth is not possible.

NFC & GPS

Furthermore, a NFC Chip installed the cashless payment by Google Wallet allows and also you can on a 5x Satellites (GPS+GLONASS+Galilleo+QZSS+Baidou) assisted GPS navigation (also offline only by clock) included Barometer and Compass To fall back on.

(You can also navigate offline without a smartphone in your pocket)

Die GPS navigation works great and can can also be carried out without a smartphone. Previously synced, recently visited locations can also be retrieved or via Voice input added new destinations become. You have the choice between an overview of the next turns or the classic Google Map top view of where you should move.

On the bottom of the smartwatch is a HD PPG heart rate sensor installed, of course also the blood oxygen level, the skin temperature (? currently no entry in the smartwatch or in the app to be found), Stress and the Sleep can measure/monitor.

Per Google Play Store can isolated apps also on the clock nachinstalliert or if you are not satisfied with the available apps, of course alternatives can be found. However, the Google PlayStore is not as extensive as on the mobile phone.

Vital signs, functions & app

Google Wear OS typical (here still Wear OS 3.5) you have to allow almost all apps to collect data first, only then you can activate 24/7 monitoring for stress measurement, for example. On the clock as well as in the Mobvoi App you then have corresponding overviews in order to be able to evaluate the collected data better.

The system offers a very large number of pre-installed apps. Of course, this also includes our own apps such as Ticfit, Ticzen Ticpuls, etc. If you don’t like it, simply use the Play Store andere Apps.

Pairing is very easy and doesn’t pose any problems. The app is stable, reliably sends messages and approved system information to the watch. However, you will look in vain for overarching settings, the overview is kept very simple and can be adjusted in no time at all. You cannot change anything in the basic app structure of the watch, neither rearrange it nor delete unused (preinstalled) apps.

The collected data already reflect my normal everyday life, as well as my activities in weight training on average. First and foremost is the clock neither a medical product, nor does it want to be a fitness watch. Even if here over 100 sports profiles are provided that correspond Steps, calories, heart rate, altitude, time measure etc.

Anyone who needs very precise data and evaluations of their activities, or also needs the exact basal metabolic rate of the body, will not find the relevant data here. The collected data is for the average consumer but valuable and useful.

The heart rate was measured during my sports runs, but when I looked at the watch after the exercise, the heart rate was usually not quite what it should be. There was always a delay here. Measured in terms of calorie consumption, however, that was the case, or the statistics on the cell phone showed a higher curve than during training.

The steps taken during the day were also consistent with my normal everyday life. Here the clock seems to add up the distances walked quite correctly.

I am currently missing an advertised but not listed function on the watch and in the app: The sensor should be able to measure the skin temperature. However, I don’t know where the whole result is stored.

GPS connection

The GPS is very accurate and takes a little longer for the initial connection setup. If you stay in the same region, the connection is faster from time to time and then requires between 10 to 15 seconds.

Incoming messages and Bluetooth calls

Fortunately, all of them have gotten to me so far News including Smileys represents. Likewise were also direct pictures with on the small display displayed. Even our ring ringer instantly pushed an image of the person who just rang onto the watch. Extremely practical. Otherwise you can also go directly to the reply messages, via Smiley, per voice input which is converted to text and also as well manually by keyboard field with correspondingly small keys. WhatsApp, for example, did not have quick replies.

Die intelligibility at Call up was too very good, on both sides, felt the speaker but like something be louder. Speaking of speakers: if you use Spotify and download music to the watch via a playlist, you can listen to it. But only if a Bluetooth playback device is paired. As with the Fossil Watch 6, the speaker cannot be used as this. Too bad.

Die Media control worked but without problems and so I could adjust the playback volume or skip the track.

battery pack

Another highlight in addition to the system performance and the display is the battery with a capacity of 628mAh it also provides a significantly larger capacity than most Android Wear OS smartwatches. Not only that, the runtime is also really impressive, probably supported by the new Snapdragon SOC. So for a Google Wear OS watch.

Normally, with most smartwatches with Wear OS, the fun is over after one, at the latest 1.5-2 days. Anyone who has activated all vital checks and occasionally uses GPS for a round often only gets one day.

Not so with her TicWatch Pro 5. Without the use of GPS and one 2 hour workout with Tracking I came up with good 4 days running time, with activated 24/7 vital monitoring.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy TicWatch Pro 5?

In fact, the test period of this smartwatch was extremely good. Once you have given all apps and functions permission to do what they are supposed to do, the watch runs very reliably, pushes everything the system has to offer, transmits images and allows convenient messages to be answered by voice or text input.

The liquid crystal display convinces with a very good readability in all light situations, as does the AMOLED display with its good usability and the fast system.

And the best for last: the really good battery life (for a WearOS watch (!) ) of ~ 4 days puts most previous WearOS watches in the shade.

Other great features such as NFC cashless payment, GPS, which can also be used offline, hundreds of animated watch faces and useful vital signs round off the overall package. If the price is now even more exciting, we have an unhesitating recommendation to buy.

