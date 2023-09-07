WhatsApp Introduces Permanent HD Button for High-Quality Image and Video Sharing

WhatsApp Introduces Permanent HD Button for Sending High-Quality Images

For the past few months, WhatsApp users have been enjoying the ability to send images and videos in high definition (HD) without any loss of quality. Now, the popular messaging app is taking this feature a step further by introducing a “permanent HD” button that simplifies the process of sharing high-quality media.

Previously, users had to manually activate the HD option for each photo or video they wanted to send, which could be time-consuming when sharing multiple files. Additionally, the HD button would still appear even on non-HD images, leading to confusion among users who thought the feature wasn’t available.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS 23.18.1.70, available in the TestFlight app, includes a persistent HD button within the media editor. The same update has also been made available for WhatsApp beta on Android.

Screenshots of the feature reveal the difference between photos with the HD button activated and those without. The activated HD button ensures significantly better image quality compared to standard quality, although some compression is still applied.

The introduction of this permanent HD button is highly anticipated, as many users have been longing for a way to share memories in good resolution. While some may still find it tedious to manually adjust the HD setting for each image, WhatsApp has promised to address this concern by implementing a permanent button in the near future.

To activate the HD button and share high-quality images, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. Open an individual or group chat.

3. Select the image or video from the gallery or take a picture using the camera.

4. Before sending the file, enable the “HD” tag within the editor to adjust the image quality.

5. The HD configuration will automatically apply to any remaining files.

6. Press send to share the content.

It is important to note that if an image is not in HD quality, the HD button will still appear, but users will receive a notification stating that the image does not have sufficient resolution.

In addition to the permanent HD button, WhatsApp is also working on another feature in its Android beta update, version 2.23.18.12. This update allows users to share photos and videos in their original quality directly from the documents section. Users will have the option to navigate to their phone’s gallery, making it easier to find and share high-resolution content. With this new tool, files will be shared in their intact quality.

Currently, the permanent HD button feature is only available to beta users of WhatsApp. Once it is officially rolled out to all users, further articles will be published to spread awareness about this exciting addition.

