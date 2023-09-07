The New Chevrolet Silverado: A Competitor in Peru’s Large-Size Pick-Up Market

The new Chevrolet Silverado has made its way to Peru, aiming to compete in the large-size pick-up market alongside the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. To gain a better understanding of this vehicle, it was put to the test over a 600-kilometer journey, both in the city and on the highway. The specific version of the Silverado tested in Peru is the Z71 with the Trail Boss package, which happens to be the only variant available in the country.

Upon first glance, the Silverado impresses with its colossal dimensions, standing out as one of the few vehicles on the market with an aspirated V8 engine. The powerful eight-cylinder block produces a robust sound that is sure to please enthusiasts who appreciate the traditional aspect of natural aspiration, rather than the increasingly popular trend of downsizing with turbocharging.

Moving into the cabin, the space inside the Silverado is immense. Despite a height of 1.72 cm, there is plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. The vehicle’s design is tailored to the North American market, where the average height is greater than that of other regions. As a result, the cabin may feel oversized for the average Latin American.

Driving the Silverado can be a unique experience due to its size and dimensions. It may require some adjustment for drivers unaccustomed to maneuvering such a large vehicle. However, after a few hours behind the wheel, the length and width become easier to manage. The Silverado Trail Boss Z71 measures 5,913 mm long, 2,063 mm wide, and 1,990 mm high, dwarfing familiar midsize pickups like the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier.

While the Silverado’s large body does not necessarily guarantee more safety, the interior gives off a tank-like feel. The imposing exterior design of the vehicle commands respect on the chaotic streets of Lima, where drivers often push the boundaries and take risks. To address the challenge of its dimensions, the Silverado incorporates five cameras, providing a 360° vision system to help drivers see their surroundings. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with various driving assistance features to enhance safety on the road.

The Silverado provides an overall secure driving experience; however, it is important to note that the vehicle is primarily designed for North American roads with well-educated drivers and less traffic congestion. Consequently, driving such a large vehicle on the streets of Lima during rush hour may prove to be a challenging and potentially stressful experience.

To fully appreciate the capabilities of the Silverado, a 240-kilometer drive on the central highway towards Tarma was conducted. This route allowed for testing the vehicle’s power and maneuverability in overtaking other vehicles on a one-way road. Furthermore, the suspension was put to the test on off-road trails. The Silverado is equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 Ecotec gasoline engine that generates 355 hp and 519 Nm of torque, facilitating confident and safe overtaking maneuvers. Despite its heavy weight, the vehicle possesses sufficient strength to pass other vehicles with ease.

However, the large dimensions of the Silverado can again pose a challenge when it comes to overtaking. The vehicle’s size makes maneuvering between two trucks in a convoy potentially dangerous due to limited space. Nevertheless, the Silverado’s electrically assisted steering provides a smooth operation, and the ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels prevent overheating. It should be noted, however, that the brakes require extra pressure on the pedal to slow the vehicle down, highlighting an area for potential improvement.

During high-speed cornering, the Silverado may experience a loss of grip due to its higher center of gravity and the large 275/65 R18 Goodyear Wrangler MT tires, which are more suitable for off-roading rather than asphalt. The vehicle tends to exhibit understeer, which is quickly corrected by the Electronic Stability Control (Stabilitrack) system.

When put to the test off-road, the Silverado truly shines. Its 4×4 drive, Autotrac two-speed transfer, independent front suspension with coil springs and monotube shocks, and rear axle with two-stage, variable-ratio multi-leaf leaf springs all contribute to the vehicle’s excellent performance on rough terrain. The suspension also features an “Off Road” Performance Kit with a 2″ elevation and Rancho shock absorbers.

Overall, the Chevrolet Silverado brings a formidable presence to the large-size pick-up market in Peru. The vehicle impresses with its size, powerful engine, and spacious interior. While it may pose challenges in a congested city environment, it excels in off-road situations. With its advanced safety features, the Silverado provides a secure driving experience on both highway and trail.

