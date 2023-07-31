Rain of increases for fuels: petrol at €1.87/l and diesel at €1.72/l

Fuels, rain of hikes: beyond 1.87 euros/litre and the diesel at 1.72 euros/litre

Rain of increases this morning on the recommended price lists of the major brands. The national averages of the prices charged at the pump also rose sharply, with the do-it-yourself petrol beyond 1.87 euros/litre and the diesel at 1.72 euros/litre, the highest since last April. The prices of refined products retreated after two consecutive strong increases. Brent still above 82 dollars a barrel.

According to the usual survey of Daily Relaythis morning Eni raised the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per litre. For IP e Q8 we recorded an increase of two cents per liter on petrol and diesel. For tamoil +1 cent/litre on petrol and 2 cents/litre on diesel.

Fuel, average prices for July 2023

These are the averages of the prices charged communicated by the managers to the Observatory of prices Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and elaborated by the Staffetta, surveyed at 8 yesterday morning on about 18,000 plants:

benzina self service at 1.873 euro/litre (+7 thousandths, companies 1.880, white pumps 1.858)

diesel self service at 1.721 euro/litre (+7, companies 1.729, white pumps 1.704)

Petrol served at 2.006 euro/litre (+6, companies 2.049, white pumps 1.919)

diesel served at 1.857 euro/litre (+6, companies 1.902, white pumps 1.766)

LPG served at 0.701 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.712, white pumps 0.688)

methane served at 1.421 euro/kg (-1, companies 1.424, white pumps 1.419)

LNG 1.244 euro/kg (+1, companies 1.255 euro/kg, white pumps 1.237 euro/kg)

These are the prices on the highways:

benzina self service 1.944 euro/litre (served 2.189)

self-service diesel 1.804 euro/litre (served 2.067)

Gpl 0.831 euro/litre, methane 1.539 euro/kg

