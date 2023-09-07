Julia Fox Makes a Bold Statement with Daring Outfit at Naomi Campbell Gala

Actress and model Julia Fox has once again made headlines with her bold fashion choice at the Pretty Little Things gala hosted by supermodel Naomi Campbell. Known for her daring outfits, Fox left jaws dropping as she arrived wearing a metal bra with nipple shields, paired with a metallic thong adorned with gothic trimmings. To complete the look, she donned a black leather trench coat from Campbell’s signature collection and heeled boots, along with a studded black bag.

This is not the first time Fox has opted for revealing attire, but it is perhaps her most daring outfit yet. She was joined at the event by model Emily Ratajkowski, who also turned heads in a mustard-toned dress with a plunging neckline that extended to her waist, revealing her black-toned underwear.

Interestingly, Fox’s outfit choice bears a resemblance to what Ratajkowski wore to Loewe’s men’s spring-summer show last June. The model confessed to being completely naked underneath her ankle-length trench coat, which was similarly attention-grabbing.

Notable transgender actress Tommy Dorfman was also seen at the gala. Dorfman, known for her role in “13 Reasons Why,” has had significant collaborations in the fashion world, including partnerships with GLAAD and ASOS.

It seems that Julia Fox’s penchant for provocative fashion extends beyond the red carpet. In 2022, she was spotted shopping in Los Angeles wearing a similar bra and black panties ensemble, paired with a jacket, boots, and a jean bag. Fox shared her outfit choice on social media, stating, “My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse.”

Moreover, Fox recently released an autobiographical book titled “Down the Drain.” In the book, she shares her passion for fashion and incorporates several photographs. Fox drew inspiration from female bodybuilders, admiring their defiance of society’s narrow beauty standards. She praised their strength, empowerment, and ability to make their own rules, unencumbered by male preferences, religion, or current trends.

Julia Fox continues to push boundaries in the fashion world, capturing attention with her daring and unique style choices. With each appearance, she solidifies her status as a fashion icon and leaves audiences eager to see what she will wear next.

