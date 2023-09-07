Home » The Start of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Matches and Schedules
The Start of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Matches and Schedules

The Start of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Matches and Schedules

(CNN Spanish) — The South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are set to kick off this week, marking the start of the road to the next World Cup. After Argentina’s victory in the previous tournament, all eyes are now on the teams competing in South America.

The official calendar of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) has confirmed that matchday 1 will take place this Thursday, September 7, followed by matchday 2 on Tuesday, September 12.

The Conmebol qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will span over three years, consisting of a total of 18 matchdays. The final matchday, number 18, is scheduled to be played in September 2025.

One notable change for the upcoming World Cup is the expansion to include 48 teams. From Conmebol, a total of six teams will qualify directly for the tournament. Additionally, a seventh team will participate in a play-off tournament to compete for places 47 and 48.

Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the start of the South American qualifiers. To help fans plan their viewing schedule, here are the matches scheduled for the first two matchdays:

Date 1 – September 7 and 8

Paraguay vs. Peru (September 7)

Colombia vs. Venezuela (September 7)

Argentina vs. Ecuador (September 7)

Uruguay vs. Chile (September 8)

Brazil vs. Bolivia (September 8)

Date 2 – September 12

Bolivia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Paraguay

If you’re wondering where to catch these matches live, here are the schedules and broadcasting channels:

Date 1

Paraguay vs. Argentina – Peru

Time: 5:30 pm (Lima, Peru), 6:30 pm (Asunción, Paraguay), 7:30 pm (Buenos Aires, Argentina), 4:30 pm (Mexico City), 6:30 pm (Miami, USA)

Broadcasting channels: GEN, Movistar Sports, ATV

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Time: 6 pm (Bogotá, Colombia), 7 pm (Caracas, Venezuela), 8 pm (Buenos Aires, Argentina), 5 pm (Mexico City), 7 pm (Miami, United States)

Broadcasting channels: RCN, Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Argentina vs. Ecuador

Time: 9 pm (Buenos Aires, Argentina), 7 pm (Quito, Ecuador), 7 pm (Bogotá, Colombia), 6 pm (Mexico City), 8 pm (Miami, United States)

Broadcasting channels: The Soccer Channel, Public Television, TyC Sports

Uruguay vs. Chile

Time: 8 pm (Montevideo, Uruguay), 8 pm (Santiago, Chile), 8 pm (Buenos Aires, Argentina), 6 pm (Bogotá, Colombia), 5 pm (Mexico City), 7 pm (Miami, USA)

Broadcasting channels: Auf.tv, DSports

Brazil vs. Bolivia

Time: 9:45 pm (Sao Paulo, Brazil), 8:45 pm (La Paz, Bolivia), 9:45 pm (Buenos Aires, Argentina), 7:45 pm (Bogotá, Colombia), 6:45 pm (Mexico City)

Broadcasting channels: Globo, Bolivian Football Federation

Get ready for an exciting start to the South American qualifiers as these teams battle it out for a chance to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay tuned for more updates and matchday coverage!

