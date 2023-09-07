Health & Wellbeing Day 23: Promoting Employee Growth and Wellbeing in Business Strategies

Equipos&Talento Organizes Health & Wellbeing Day 23: Putting Well-being at the Center of Business Strategies

The objective of the upcoming conference, organized by Equipos&Talento, is to share initiatives and keys that prioritize well-being in business strategies. The conference aims to reflect on the importance of caring for teams and creating a positive work environment that fosters employee growth.

The first edition of Health & Wellbeing Day 23 promises to be a jam-packed event, featuring more than 15 speakers and 20 speed talks. Attendees can look forward to informative and insightful sessions led by industry experts.

Some of the topics that will be covered include mental well-being in big organizations, strategies for employee happiness and well-being, integrating internal communication for successful wellness strategies, creating a healthy work environment, and innovative approaches to holistic well-being. The conference will also delve into effective well-being strategies during times of digitization and remote work, handling burnout and mental health challenges, utilizing innovation and digital health tools, and building psychologically safe workplaces.

Thanks to the support of premium sponsors like AON, Betterfly, Happÿdonia, Ifeel, LHH, Openup, Chiron Prevention, Sap, Therapy Side, and Vitaly; as well as other sponsors like Trend Factory and Biwel, this special event is made possible.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry professionals. Subscribe and follow the day live through social networks (LinkedIn and Twitter), using the hashtag #WellbeingDay23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

