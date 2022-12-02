Home Technology TikTok Awards, the Unieuro campaign awarded as the best in Europe
TikTok Awards, the Unieuro campaign awarded as the best in Europe

by admin
TikTok Awards, the Unieuro campaign awarded as the best in Europe

The Unieuro salesman tries out the products, shows them to customers, corrects grammar and even imagines he is on OnlyFans. And also wins the TikTok Awards 2022, awarded as the protagonist of the best advertising campaign in Europe. The initiative, wanted by the popular social network to demonstrate that business can be done on the platform, if you do it well and use the right language, has chosen various promotional initiatives around the Old Continent, selecting the best country by country: in Spain won Durex, in the United Kingdom it was the turn of Channel 4 and in Italy precisely the well-known chain of electronics stores. Which was then also awarded as the final winner. In about 5 months and just over 30 clips, all starring the same salesman, Unieuro has collected almost 140,000 followers and is close to a million likes. Precisely demonstrating that it can be done, if you know how to do it.

by Emanuele Capone

