In the increasingly mainstream world of cybersecuritythere is something new. Tinexta Cyberla Business Unit Cyber del Tinexta groupjust partnered with Google Cloud to make even more effective defense systems against cyber threats available to the market. Thanks to this collaboration, the companies of the Tinexta group, ie Corvallis, Swascan and Yoroi, will be able to offer customers an incredibly fast and scalable cloud-native solution that integrates threat detection and threat intelligence. This solution is called ChronicleSIEM (Security Information and Event Management), and is provided directly by Google Cloud. Corvallis, in particular, will have the task of guiding the offer integration and development activities.

A valuable partnership to facilitate the adoption of cybersecurity services

The partnership with Google Cloud will allow Tinexta Cyber ​​companies to increasingly consolidate their position of reference for the IT security in Italy, and with a view to also bringing their solutions to the Google Cloud marketplace. For its part, Google Cloud will be able to make use of the cyber skills and knowledge of the Italian market of the Tinexta Cyber ​​companies that have established themselves thanks to an offer of proprietary and innovative solutions as well as advanced Advisory services, Implementation Service, Managed Security Services.

Strategies that are good for business and cyber security business e alla cyber security “>

The partnership will make it possible to enhance the threat intelligence skills of the companies of the Tinexta Cyber ​​group, through the power of storage and search and the correlation of events logged in breaking latest news SIEM. Furthermore, integration will allow for development new XDR (Extended Detection & Response) services with extremely powerful event analysis capabilities, both in terms of speed and depth.

In line with the Tinexta Cyber ​​philosophy, the goal is to have services that can be easily integrated with customers’ systems for facilitate the adoption of advanced cybersecurity services not only by large organizations but also by smaller ones (SMEs and PALs).

Tinexta Cyber ​​and Google Cloud join forces for a secure digital transformation

“This partnership with Google Cloud aligns perfectly with our corporate mission, allowing us to add an innovative tool to our offering, ensuring the safety of our customers and providing them with the tools necessary to enable a secure digital transformation,” he stressed Marco Comastri, CEO of Tinexta Cyber.

“Collaborating with companies rooted in the territories such as Tinexta Cyber ​​allows us to make consolidated expertise available through the power of our solutions, combining it with in-depth knowledge of local specificities”, commented Fabio Fregi, Country Manager of Google Cloud Italy.