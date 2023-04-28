Titanfall 3 hopes killed by Respawn CEO – Titanfall 2 – Gamereactor

Today marks the release of Respawn Entertainment‘s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and while the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order proved a hit with critics, Respawn puts its Star Wars action game on the Cutting Edge has let another major franchise take a backseat.

Titanfall 3 is a game people have been asking about for years, and Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently dashed our hopes that it was coming anytime soon.In an interview with Barron’s (thanks to GamingBolt), he said : “It’s got to be the right thing. It’s a beloved franchise for the fans and for us. If it’s not the right time, the right idea, then it doesn’t make sense.

A single-player Titanfall was rumored to be in development, but earlier this year, the project appeared to be canceled by EA. Sadly, it doesn’t look like we’ll be jumping into giant mechs anytime soon.