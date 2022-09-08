Home Technology To make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression detection and eye detection suite for VIVE Focus 3 – 3C Technology News
To make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression detection and eye detection suite for VIVE Focus 3 – 3C Technology News

Enable developers to create immersive interactive experiences with more data

After providing the VIVE Facial expression detection kit for the VIVE series virtual reality headsets last year, HTC earlier launched the corresponding Facial Tracker expression detection kit and Eye Tracker eye detection kit for the VIVE Focus 3. Users can correspond to more delicate expressions in virtual reality, or correspond to more immersive interactive effects through eye tracking.

The Facial Tracker expression detection kit for VIVE Focus 3 will be sold at a price of $99, and can capture the details of the user’s lips, chin, cheeks, teeth and tongue through 60Hz frequency, allowing users to represent themselves in virtual reality The virtual portrait can instantly reflect the individual’s current expression, and the response delay time is less than 10 milliseconds, and the weight is only 11.6 grams, and there is no obvious burden during wearing.

As for the Eye Tracker eye detection kit is sold at a price of 249 US dollars, and can instantly track the user’s eye gaze direction, blinking and other movements, while the weight of 54 grams. HTC emphasized that by faithfully reacting to eye movements, avatars representing individuals will be brought to life, rather than just interacting with rigid expressions.

The Eye Tracker eye detection kit can also read the user’s eye gaze direction. Through these data, the interaction of virtual reality objects can be more accurate, or through enhanced rendering, etc., the user can gaze at the virtual reality of the range. The performance simulation effect is particularly improved.

In addition to providing more accessories that can sense the user’s facial expressions and eye movements, HTC has previously provided corresponding accessories for wrist and foot motion sensing needs, allowing users to convert their actions in virtual reality into various data. , so that developers can create virtual reality application services with better interactive experience through corresponding design tools.

