(AFP, New York, 7th) Belarusian tennis player Shabarenka defeated Czech Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in straight sets at the US Open at the Grand Slam. Two years to advance to the top 4 of the women’s singles.

The 24-year-old Aryna Sabalenka will next compete with this year’s Grand Slam French Open women’s singles champion, Poland’s Iga Swiatek and landowner Jessica Pegula. The winner of the battle competes for tickets to the U.S. Open women’s singles final.

World No. 6 Sabalenka, who reached the top 4 of the Grand Slam Wimbledon last year, faced world No. 22 and 2016 US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova today with 7 Aces ball (ace).

In 2022, Sabalenka will lose all three times against Swiyati, and will not be able to win a set; in the battle record with Pigula, she has an advantage of 3 wins and 1 loss.

Sabalenka said: “They are tough opponents, I have to do my best to fight, I am ready to face a tough battle.”

Today, Shabarenka relied on 3 times to break the opponent’s serve and won the first set in just 28 minutes.

The 30-year-old Pliskova avoided a break twice in the 8th game of the second set, but she still couldn’t stop Sabalenka, allowing her to break into the quarter-finals.

Swiyaty is the first Polish female player to reach the top 8 at the US Open, and the only Polish female player to win a Grand Slam title in modern times.

She has won the Miami Open and the Grand Slam French Open this year, beating Pigula on the way to both titles.

Swiyati won 54 wins this season, leading all female players, and has won 6 championships this year.

© 2022 AFP