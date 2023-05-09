Home » Today is the last day to download PlayStation Plus collections – Gamereactor
Since the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony has offered subscribers of its Plus service the PlayStation Plus Collection – an extensive collection of 19 PlayStation 4 games ready to add to your digital library. But not anymore. Today, May 9, is the last day to add them to your collection, at least as long as you continue your PlayStation Plus membership. So you don’t need to download the games to keep them, just press the menu and press “Claim” for each game – they are yours.

Sony didn’t give any reason for its decision, or whether we’ll get any other kind of collection in the future. However, if you’re interested in the games (listed below), I recommend taking five minutes to claim them.

PlayStation Plus Collection：

  • Batman: Arkham Knight

  • Battlefield 1

  • Bloodborne

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III

  • Crash Bandit: N-Sanity Trilogy

  • days gone by

  • detroit become human

  • fallout 4

  • Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

  • Mars

  • Notorious: Second Son

  • monster hunter world

  • Mortal Kombat X

  • Ratchet & Clank

  • Resident Evil 7

  • last guardian

  • “The Last of Us Remake”

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

  • until dawn

