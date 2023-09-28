Home » Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Finally Coming to Steam: Release Date Announced
Vicarious Visions’ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 to Finally Release on Steam

Gamereactor.cn – After being available on console and PC via Epic Games since 2020, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster is finally making its way to Steam. The highly anticipated game is set to hit the Steam store on Tuesday, October 3rd, according to an announcement made on the game’s official Twitter page.

Many fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Steam, as it has only been available on Epic Games for quite some time. The remastered version of the beloved classics has garnered a lot of excitement among gamers, and the announcement of its arrival on Steam has only added to the hype.

The decision to bring the game to Steam comes as a response to demand from PC gamers who are reluctant to download games from the Epic Games Store. With the release on Steam, it opens up the opportunity for PC gamers to experience the highly acclaimed remaster on their preferred platform.

Not only will the game be available in the standard edition, but there will also be a digital deluxe edition for those looking for additional features and content.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has received rave reviews since its initial release, with critics and fans praising its faithful remastering of the original games. The remaster features updated graphics, improved controls, and a vast array of new content, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise.

With its imminent release on Steam, fans and newcomers alike will soon be able to experience the thrill of skateboarding in the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. So mark your calendars for October 3rd, as this game is sure to be a hit on the popular gaming platform.

Will you be picking up Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Steam? Let us know in the comments.

