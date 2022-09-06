Users might be wondering what “whales” are in the cryptocurrency industry. People or groups with a lot of cryptocurrencies are called “crypto whales.” Crypto whales can be either individual investors or big companies that invest in cryptocurrency. However, people now choose BITINDEX PRIME to trade in bitcoins.

Crypto giants are now putting their money into the five cryptocurrencies with the most potential.

Users can look at the different options and prices of the assets that interest them before deciding what cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

Battle Infinity

Battle Arena is the main thing that Battle Infinity sells to its customers. Battle Arena is a metaverse platform that lets people play games and win in-game prizes while living in a virtual world. The Battle Infinity platform runs with the help of the utility token, or IBAT.

The IBAT Premier League, which is the first decentralized and NFT-based sports fantasy league in the world, is one of the most important parts of this product. IBAT tokens are used to buy prizes inside the game. You can trade this token for other cryptocurrencies using IBAT Battle Swap.

Battle Market lets people make their own unique identities and avatars that they can use to talk to other people in the metaverse. Using the ERC 721 smart contract technology, each avatar is made as an NFT and given a unique ID.

Users can also put IBAT tokens in the Battle Stake mode, which gives them an annual percentage yield in exchange for keeping their tokens safe (APY). IBAT is used to handle the transaction fees that come with using the platform. Fifty per cent of the IBAT that is processed goes into global liquidity pools, where participants can get tokens.

Lucky Block

One of the most exciting cryptocurrency projects for the future is called Lucky Block. This decentralized project is a platform for contests that uses NFTs. With the Platinum Rollers Club NFT, players on this platform can take part in weekly prize giveaways.

Lucky Block has a main draw every week, and every Friday there is also an NFT draw with prizes that can go up to $50,000. The platform’s native utility currency, LBLOCK, is used for most of the awards. Users can get into the drawings if they buy at least five $1 tickets.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, and it is now the biggest one in the world. On the market, it is worth more than $450 billion. Big banks are interested in this kind of money that doesn’t have a central bank and can be traded online.

A “whale” in Bitcoin terms is an investor with at least 1,000 BTC tokens. According to the Crypto Whales Tracker, whales own about 40% of all the BTC tokens that are in circulation right now.

People say that Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin (BTC), has between 75,000 and 1,000,000 BTC. As Bitcoin grows in popularity, more and more companies are starting to use it in their financial statements.

In November 2022, Bitcoin reached its all-time high (ATH) price of $70,000. It has gone down by more than half of that amount since then. Bitcoin, which is worth $23,000 right now, could be one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in by 2022.

Ripple

Ripple is an open-source protocol that can be used without permission. This platform’s native cryptocurrency is XRP. Ripple wants to become the company that most companies go to for cryptocurrency solutions by using blockchain technology. Ripple helps businesses and financial institutions process transactions around the world in ways that are more open, faster, and less expensive.

The decentralized network can handle transactions with regular currencies, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and a wide range of goods. XRP is a low-cost supplier because it only costs $0.0002 per transaction. Also, a transaction that uses XRP takes between two and five seconds to process.

Cardano

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is how Cardano, a popular decentralized blockchain platform, decides what to do. Smart contracts are used on the platform’s network to make it easier to build a wide range of decentralized applications (DApps) and file protocols (DeFi).

Cardano has become one of the most popular blockchains for developers, and so far, more than 800,000 NFTs have been made on its platform. Cardano is growing in popularity because it can grow over time and transactions happen quickly. Cardano can handle up to 250 transactions per second (TPS), which is much more than Ethereum, which can only handle 15.

