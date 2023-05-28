Home » Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable
Technology

Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable

by admin
Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable
Deutsche Bahn also assumes that there will be a need of this magnitude. Almost half of this sum – around 43 billion euros – has already been financed in the federal budget.

The remaining requirement of 45 billion euros estimated by Deutsche Bahn was also taken up in a resolution paper by the coalition leaders a few months ago. This need should also be covered “as far as financially feasible” by 2027, it says in the answer to the left-wing politician Perli.

Financed, among other things, by increasing truck tolls

This is to be financed, among other things, from an increase in the truck toll. However, it has not yet been decided that the money will actually flow. Funding is part of the ongoing budgetary process.

“This multi-billion dollar investment offensive must be initiated immediately,” Perli demanded. “The train must become more attractive and an alternative to the car, especially in rural areas.”

See also  Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with "Firewall Ultra" to correspond to the gaming experience

You may also like

git at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

The Musk vs. Altman conflict

Snapdragon 8+ sub-flagship “price reduction” bends! 3,099 RMB...

Why the barcode could soon be abolished after...

Balcony power plant with 1,800 watts: Wunder-Box makes...

Lu Jiansheng – Exceeding plasticizer standards |

B1NARY – Ep. 36: Confessions and Blackmail…

Hisense A85K 4K OLED TV Officially Released in...

You won’t believe it, but 19th century Danish...

HiFi Rose RS130 Flagship Network Player: Brand New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy