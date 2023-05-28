Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable

Deutsche Bahn also assumes that there will be a need of this magnitude. Almost half of this sum – around 43 billion euros – has already been financed in the federal budget.

The remaining requirement of 45 billion euros estimated by Deutsche Bahn was also taken up in a resolution paper by the coalition leaders a few months ago. This need should also be covered “as far as financially feasible” by 2027, it says in the answer to the left-wing politician Perli.

Financed, among other things, by increasing truck tolls

This is to be financed, among other things, from an increase in the truck toll. However, it has not yet been decided that the money will actually flow. Funding is part of the ongoing budgetary process.

“This multi-billion dollar investment offensive must be initiated immediately,” Perli demanded. “The train must become more attractive and an alternative to the car, especially in rural areas.”