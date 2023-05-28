Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become more attractive and reliable

The remaining requirement of 45 billion euros estimated by Deutsche Bahn was also taken up in a resolution paper by the coalition leaders a few months ago. This need should also be covered “as far as financially feasible” by 2027, it says in the answer to the left-wing politician Perli.
Financed, among other things, by increasing truck tolls
This is to be financed, among other things, from an increase in the truck toll. However, it has not yet been decided that the money will actually flow. Funding is part of the ongoing budgetary process.
“This multi-billion dollar investment offensive must be initiated immediately,” Perli demanded. “The train must become more attractive and an alternative to the car, especially in rural areas.”