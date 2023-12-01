Home » Turtle Beach announces Stealth Ultra controller for Xbox
Turtle Beach announces new Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller for Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Android devices

Turtle Beach, a leading gaming accessories company, has unveiled its latest offering in the premium controller market with the announcement of the Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller. The new controller is compatible with Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Android devices, offering players a versatile option for their gaming needs.

The Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller boasts a range of features, including ultra-low latency, 30 hours of gaming time on a single charge, and fully customizable RGB lighting. It also includes anti-drift joysticks to prevent controller drift, durable buttons that last five times longer than standard solutions, a command center display, and extra buttons on the back for enhanced control.

However, with all of these advanced features comes a substantial price tag. The Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller is available for pre-order on Turtle Beach’s website for $199.99, with a scheduled release date of December 15th.

Cris Keirn, interim CEO and senior vice president of global sales at Turtle Beach, highlighted the controller’s premium components and build quality, stating, “The Stealth Ultra’s premium components, build quality, and features elevate it above any other controller on the market today and firmly establish it as a must-have controller for gamers who want the best.”

With Christmas just around the corner, the Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller may be a tempting treat for gaming enthusiasts looking to upgrade their equipment. Interested buyers can visit Turtle Beach’s website for more information and to place their pre-orders.

