tvOS 16.1 was first launched at the end of last month, improving the Siri experience on Apple TV, and adding support for the new Matter smart home connection standard to Home Hub, and allowing users to use Apple Fitness+ and share photo library functions. Later, Apple also launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K in early November. We reported that a system bug was found in the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version.

The bug that appeared in tvOS 16.1 prevented users from using up the built-in 128GB storage space of the Apple TV Wi-Fi + Ethernet version. When the system detects that the storage space has exceeded 64GB, when the user tries to install a new application or game, an error warning message will pop up, indicating that the space has been exhausted and the original program needs to be deleted to continue.

This tvOS 16.1 bug was discovered by a foreign website when evaluating the new machine, and even the tvOS 16.2 Beta system has not been corrected. However, Apple did not wait for the official launch of tvOS 16.2 next month. It immediately released tvOS 16.1.1 yesterday to fix the above problems urgently. If automatic updates are not set, Apple TV 4K users can manually update the system at Settings > System > Software Update and follow the instructions.

