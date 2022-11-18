CCTV News: Let’s pay attention to the price of pork. The reporter learned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that the prices of live pigs and pork across the country have both fallen recently as farmers have been selling normally.
According to reports, in early and mid-October, due to factors such as increased consumption in the peak season, reluctance to sell live pigs, secondary fattening and slaughter companies scrambling for pig sources, the supply of pork was tight and the price rose temporarily. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued intensive early warning information to guide farmers to slaughter and fatten pigs to avoid the risk of price fluctuations.
Xin Guochang, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: Guide farmers to sell fattened pigs in an orderly manner to prevent the formation of a “barrier lake” where live pigs are suppressed. The price of pigs has dropped significantly since late October.
According to the monitoring of 500 bazaars across the country by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, in the second week of November, the national average pork price was 41.2 yuan per kilogram, a month-on-month decrease of 1.1%, and a year-on-year increase of 51%, which was 33 percentage points lower than that in early October.
Xin Guochang, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: This also shows that despite price fluctuations, the national pork supply is generally sufficient.
