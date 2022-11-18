Source title: Optimizing and adjusting the twenty measures for epidemic prevention and control, the number of complaints from the masses has dropped significantly in the future, only close contacts need to be quarantined

Since the release of the 20 Measures for Optimizing and Adjusting Epidemic Prevention and Control, localities are rapidly implementing them, taking more precise measures in areas such as isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel flow, and medical services. As of 12 o’clock on the 17th, the special class for rectifying the problem of “overweighting at every level” has transferred a total of 130,000 clues to complaints from the masses in various places, with a completion rate of 99%, and the number of complaints from the masses has dropped significantly. Yesterday, at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Propaganda Department, stated that it is necessary to continue to increase the level of rectification to prevent “one-letter” and to oppose illegal activities. Take a responsible attitude, prevent “letting it go”, and ensure that the 20 measures are fully implemented. Special groups can be exempted from checking nucleic acid certificates Shen Hongbing, deputy director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that in the future, if there are clusters of epidemics in China, only close contacts need to be quarantined. While canceling the close contact determination of close contacts, all localities must implement fast determination, fast detection, and fast control of close contacts. Once the nucleic acid test of close contacts is positive, further investigation and control of close contacts will be carried out as soon as possible. The 20 measures make clear regulations on normalized nucleic acid testing and regional nucleic acid testing after a local epidemic occurs. Shen Hongbing said that in areas where no epidemic has occurred, the nucleic acid testing requirements for risk positions and key personnel must be strictly implemented, and all inspections should be done to ensure high-quality nucleic acid testing that meets the frequency requirements. Unauthorized expansion of the scope of nucleic acid testing. If there are only sporadic infected people in the local epidemic and the transmission chain is clear, when there is no risk of community transmission, nucleic acid testing for all employees is generally not carried out according to the administrative area; Carry out a nucleic acid test for all employees once a day. After 3 consecutive nucleic acid tests without socially infected persons, carry out another nucleic acid test for all employees at intervals of 3 days. If there are no socially infected persons, the nucleic acid test for all employees can be stopped. In other areas where infected persons frequently move and stay for a long time, a certain area can be designated to carry out nucleic acid testing for all staff based on flow surveys and judgments. In principle, nucleic acid testing for all employees is carried out once a day, and nucleic acid testing for all employees can be stopped if there is no socially infected person in three consecutive nucleic acid tests. In addition, special groups such as infants and young children under the age of 3 are exempted from checking the negative nucleic acid test certificate. Guo Yanhong, director of the Medical Emergency Department of the National Health Commission, introduced that in order to strengthen the construction of medical service capabilities and realize the classification and treatment of patients, my country continues to strengthen the construction of designated hospitals. The designated hospitals are fully equipped with treatment beds, and the beds in the intensive care unit must reach 10% of the total number of hospital beds; at the same time, strengthen the construction of square cabin hospitals, minimize the occupation of daily medical resources, and coordinate the treatment work and daily medical service guarantee . In addition, hospitals above the secondary level in various places set up fever clinics, so that they should be set up and opened as much as possible, and the first visit responsibility system should be strictly implemented. Once suspicious patients are found, they should be screened as soon as possible. Designated hospitals or shelter hospitals for treatment. The layout of nucleic acid sampling points should also be further optimized. All localities implement grid-based management of sampling points to cover the service population in the jurisdiction; publish information on all nucleic acid sampling points in the jurisdiction to the public, establish and improve electronic maps, and update them in time to facilitate public inquiries and Sampling nearby. All localities should do a good job in monitoring the supply and demand of sampling points, and pay close attention to the testing needs of the masses. Continue to adhere to the “landing inspection” In order to effectively prevent the spread of the epidemic, cross-regional migrants must take airplanes, high-speed rail, trains, inter-provincial long-distance passenger vehicles, inter-provincial passenger ships and other means of transportation with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. On-site inspection”, those staying in hotels and tourist attractions need to check the health code and the certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 72 hours. Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the “ground inspection” does not conflict with the national mutual recognition of nucleic acid test results. Under the current national epidemic situation, the "arrival inspection" can effectively prevent personnel from missing nucleic acid tests at the departure point and many uncertain risks such as possible infection during travel. "It is very necessary for the current epidemic prevention and control, and we must continue to persist. Protect the health of travelers." The 20-point measure also proposes that all localities should do a good job in evacuating the stranded personnel in an orderly manner.

