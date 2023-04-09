Home News Unguía: two coca paste laboratories destroyed
News

Unguía: two coca paste laboratories destroyed

by admin
Unguía: two coca paste laboratories destroyed

Colonel Yhon Fabio Córdoba Vargas, commander of the 17th Brigade, reported that the destruction of two coca base paste laboratories was achieved in the Los Naranjos village, Unguía municipality, Chocó.

And he added: “These coca base paste laboratories produced approximately 450 kilograms per month, thus ceasing to produce the Clan del Golfo and the Efrén Vargas Gutiérrez and Juan de Dios Úsuga Substructures approximately 250 million pesos per month.”

See also  The U.S. has completed 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccination, but whether the 70% goal of Independence Day can be achieved is still doubtful |

You may also like

Progetto Aria, new program agreement approved. President Solinas:...

“I’ll kill you if you leave”… The perpetrator...

Deaths in road accidents fell by 26% at...

China. Tripods at the China International Consumer Products...

Baena wins the Hassan II tennis award

Leutershausen | Drunk driver stopped

The Disciplinary Committee issues harsh penalties against Raja...

Video: Woman walks with a pig in the...

Defeat for Schalke: Hoffenheim lands third win in...

The capital of Souss-Massa: Agadir It hosts the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy