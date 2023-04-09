Colonel Yhon Fabio Córdoba Vargas, commander of the 17th Brigade, reported that the destruction of two coca base paste laboratories was achieved in the Los Naranjos village, Unguía municipality, Chocó.

And he added: “These coca base paste laboratories produced approximately 450 kilograms per month, thus ceasing to produce the Clan del Golfo and the Efrén Vargas Gutiérrez and Juan de Dios Úsuga Substructures approximately 250 million pesos per month.”