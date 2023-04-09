Spain’s Roberto Carriales Baena was crowned today, Sunday, with the title of the 37th edition of the Hassan II Grand Prix for tennis, which was organized, under the auspices of King Mohammed VI, from 2 to 9 April, at the Royal Tennis Club in Marrakesh.

Karialis Baena, ranked 82 in the Association of Tennis Professionals, crowned the title after defeating Frenchman Alexander Mueller (126 in the world) in the final match, with two sets to one (4-6, 7-6, 6-2), in his first participation in the tournament. This international league.

Karialis Baena (30 years old) had won in the semi-finals of the Hassan II Grand Prix for Tennis, which is included in the International League of the Professional Association of this game, over Britain’s Daniel Evans, ranked 29 in the world, second in the tournament, with two sets to one (2-6, 6-4). , 6-2), while Alexander Mueller (26 years) won, in the same round, the Russian Pavel Kotov (114 in the world), with two sets to zero (7-6, 7-5).

The final match was known as a great club between the two players, who are distinguished by their strong serve, especially in the first and second groups, before the Spaniard Karballes Baena decided it in his favor, taking advantage of the fatigue that appeared on his French opponent Alexander Mueller during the third group, who tried to return more than once in the match, but no avail.

Yesterday, Saturday, the doubles competition witnessed the victory of the duo Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) and Andrea Vavassori (Italy) for the title, at the expense of the doubles consisting of Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Midler in two rounds to one (6-3, 3-6, 12-10).

The awards ceremony of the Hassan II Grand Prix for Tennis, which was attended by a large audience, in particular, was attended by the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region, governor of the prefecture of Marrakech, Karim Kassi Lahlou, the President of the Royal Moroccan Tennis Federation, Faysal Laraishi, and the Director of School Sports at the Ministry of National Education and Primary Education. And sports, Abd al-Razzaq al-Akkari, the general secretary of the university, the president of the Royal Tennis Club in Marrakech, Aziz al-Tifnouti, the head of the urban community, the counselor of the Kasbah, Abd al-Rahman al-Wafa, as well as the course director Hisham Arazi, in addition to other personalities.

In a statement to the press, by the way, Karbales Baena expressed his happiness at being crowned the title of the 37th Hassan II Grand Prix for tennis, in his first participation in this international tournament, which was a great success in terms of organization.

He added that he felt during his participation in this session as if he was “at home”, expressing his thanks to the audience who did not skimp on encouragement, stating that he would be happy to return to Marrakech to participate in the next session of the Hassan II Grand Prize for tennis.

It should be noted that the Hassan II Grand Prix for Tennis is the only station included in the international league of the Association of Professionals of this game, the 250-point series on the African continent.