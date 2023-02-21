“Wild Hearts” made people feel similar to the “Monster Hunter” series at the beginning of its release, but it has a different sense of refreshment and fun in actual play, and the character development system is also very different. Moreover, the strong Japanese setting style and “beast” appearance are right for the tastes of many players, but the PC version is not stable at first launch, which conceals the connotation of the game.

“Hunting” works can be regarded as a wave brought by “Monster Hunter”, attracting players from all over the world to join in the PvE hunting journey. “Wild Hearts” belongs to the new IP of EA ORIGINALS, and brought in Japanese manufacturer Koei Teku “Warriors” series developed by Japanese studio Omega Force. In the past, similar “Toukiden” series were launched. “Wild Hearts” has a strong Japanese flavor. Players who like “Monster Hunter Rise” are not difficult to be attracted.

“Mechanism” mechanism to overcome beasts

“Wild Hearts” is also a hunting game. You can defeat huge “beasts” and search for materials on the map to produce weapons and armor. The biggest selling point is its “network” organ system. Simply put, it combines the real-time construction and hunting traps of “Fortnite” to achieve the effect of combining offense and defense. With the progress of the main line, you can upgrade and unlock a large number of “network” organs, but each person can It can be used in combination with 4 types to deal with different monsters, such as turning multiple chain boxes into a defensive wall, causing the charging monster to “hit the wall” and fall to the ground to create attack opportunities, or to use jumping platforms to increase mobility and fight guerrillas. Shake off the slow slime on your body, use fireworks to shoot down aerial beasts, etc.

There are basically 8 types of weapons, some of which are similar to “Monster Hunter Rise”, from the basic entry-level network blades, wild swords, mallets, to long-range bows, hand cannons, etc., there are also blade umbrellas, flying swallow swords, and network sticks with higher technical requirements etc. When upgrading weapons, attribute effects should be considered, and tree branches should be used to strengthen them. Armor can also choose different transformation directions to enhance the auxiliary combat effect. Different weapons also need to be used in conjunction with the network to create a low-blind attack opportunity, which requires a very high proficiency requirement. With the cooperation of up to 3 people, different melodies can be combined to greatly increase the variation and fun of the strategy.

As for the ferocious appearance of the “beasts” encountered, they combine animals, plants and natural elements, and are not limited to “dragon” characters. It is also expected that they will become irritable and run away during hunting, so it is also necessary to deploy network facilities on the map. , otherwise it will be very hard. The field map of the game has the characteristics of four seasons, and adds exploration and enhancement functions. Players can find the “Dragon Lair” in each area to strengthen, and expand the upper limit of resources for building facilities in the area, such as new camps, hunting towers, etc., which can improve attack efficiency. Save footwork, etc.

Other subsystems such as part destruction, food enhancement, NPC auxiliary characters, etc. have also been added. Players who have experience in other hunting games are not difficult to get started. In addition to pushing the main line, accepting the entrustment of villagers to crusade, collecting materials, and multiple beast crusades, etc., trying out different network weapons and mechanism combinations, has become the core cycle mechanism of the game. The development team has also stated that it will continue to release updated content, adding new beasts , equipment changes, network mechanism, etc., there are more than 20 beasts in the first version, enough for everyone to play for a while.

The first version of the PC is not considered stable

“Wild Hearts” supports cross-platform cooperative play, but the performance of the first PC version is not satisfactory, and many players complain about fluency problems. The main reason is that the rendering time of each frame is uneven and jitters greatly, resulting in incoherence. Even with a GF RTX 4080 graphics card running at native 2160p at maximum quality with an average of over 63fps, gamers can still experience lag.

In the case of the first version 1.0.2, players can try to manually limit the upper limit of the rendering frame rate, first make sure that the graphics card is sufficient to maintain more than 60fps, and change to “low” quality if necessary.

Another method is, if you use the display card overclocking software “MSI Afterburner” and its matching “RivaTuner Statistics Server“, you can also add the game’s executable file “WILD HEARTS.exe”, and change the Framerate limit to “60”.

Wild Hearts