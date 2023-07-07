Twitter would like to sue Meta over the new social Threads

Not many hours have passed since the release of the social Threads, the “Zuckerberg’s Twitter” as many are renaming it, but it already seems to be chaos in Twitter. In fact, foreign sources indicate that Twitter would like to sue Meta for what happened recently.

More precisely, as also explained by TechCrunch and 9to5Mac, less than 24 hours after the launch of Zuckerberg’s social network, sources such as Semafor report that Elon Musk’s company allegedly accusing Meta of exploiting former Twitter employees for building the Threads platform that is attracting so much attention.

For those who understandably haven’t had a chance to follow the situation, also considering that everything happened very quickly, Threads has already welcomed 30 million users (and over 95 million posts, according to The Verge) and for quite a few people it is shaping up as a major competitor for the social network of Twitters. This despite the fact that for now the service is not yet officially available in various countries, including Italy.

It is in this context that the rumors according to which a well-known Twitter lawyer, that is Alex Spirowould have sent to none other than Mark Zuckerberg, already shortly after the launch of Threads, a letter accusing Meta of “misappropriation of Twitter trade secrets and other intellectual property“. Semafor shared the alleged letter on the Web, which also reads that Zuckerberg’s company would be asked to “take immediate action“.

At the center of it all would be “dozens” of former Twitter employees which according to the prosecution “they had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secretsPut simply, this appears to be yet another way to argue that Musk has been labeling Threads as a copy-paste of Twitter. The fuss was also amplified by current Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who tweeted on July 6 2023 wrote: “We are often imitated, but the Twitter community can never be duplicated“. In short, the challenge between the two social networks is certainly not long in coming.

On Twitter, everyone’s voice matters. Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that’s irreplaceable. This… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023