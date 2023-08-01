Two Point Campus Celebrates First Anniversary with Free Weekend on Steam and Best Discounted Price Ever

“Two Point Campus Celebrates First Anniversary with Free Weekend Event and Exciting Discounts”

SEGA Co., Ltd. has announced a special free weekend event on Steam to celebrate the first anniversary of the popular university management simulation game, “Two Point Campus”. Developed by Two Point Studios™ Ltd and published by SEGA® Europe Ltd, the game has garnered a loyal following since its release. In addition to the free weekend event, players can also take advantage of the game’s best discounted price ever.

From July 28th to August 1st, players will have the opportunity to play Two Point Campus for free on Steam. This is an excellent chance for players to showcase their academic prowess, teach students, and even construct giant robots within the game. Furthermore, from July 28th to August 11th, players can enjoy an all-time low 50% discount on the game’s price on Steam.

For those seeking more educational challenges, the newly launched “Brain Hole Bundle” on Steam offers an exciting addition. This bundle includes the main “Two Point Campus” game, as well as the “Space Education Department” DLC, “Campus Ghost” DLC, and the official soundtrack DLC.

Not just limited to Steam, Xbox players can also enjoy a generous half-price discount on “Two Point Campus” from now until August 8. PlayStation® players can also indulge in the game with a 33% off discount from August 1st to August 16th.

However, it is vital to note that “Two Point Campus” will officially exit the game library of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on August 1st. Despite this, Game Pass users can transfer their “Two Point Campus” archives to Steam by uploading them before the game leaves the Game Pass archive. Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation® players will also have the option to transfer their saves to Steam in the future.

Here is a brief overview of the game:

– Product Name: Two Point Campus

– Gaming Platforms: PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam)

– Release Date: August 10, 2022

– Game Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English (subtitles and voice)

– Game Category: Singularity University Management Simulation

– Number of Players: Single-player

– Sales: SEGA Co., Ltd.

– Game Rating: Tutorial Level 12+

– Copyright Mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

– Official Website: https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant

– SEGA Asia Official Website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

– SEGA Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

– SEGA Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia

– SEGA Official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the world of “Two Point Campus” for free on Steam during the weekend event. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, the discounted prices and exciting bundles provide irresistible incentives to embark on an educational gaming adventure.

