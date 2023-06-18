Home » Uber will enrich its services with advertising…
As Uber Eats prepares to close its operations in Italy, Uber saves the future and to improve its financial results will focus on advertising. In fact, the company intends to enrich its services with the addition of advertising content, both through the app and during travel. Therefore, for users who take advantage of Uber’s services, the future will be full of commercials.

Uber is betting on advertising for its future

All Uber services will be enriched by advertisingat least according to what the Wall Street Journal. In fact, Uber’s apps will display advertising content to guarantee the company extra income. In addition, Uber could also introduce ads while traveling by installing special tablets on car seats.

Anche Uber Eats (which has closed in Italy since July, however) is preparing to make room for new advertising content. The introduction of advertisements will allow Uber to increase earnings. Furthermore, in the future, the company may also launch a premium plan to get rid of advertising content (and contribute to the increase in revenues).

For the moment, in any case, this novelty it will only concern the USA and all Uber services accessible to American users. Naturally, the extension of the “service” to the rest of the world (in case of economic success of the project) is obvious. We’ll see how long it will be necessary to wait before Uber brings advertising in its apps to Italy too.

