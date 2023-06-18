Three bears found dead in Trentino, the animal rights activists of Aidaa: “Check the hypothesis of poisoning”

The carcass of a bear was found by a hiker in the woods of Cavedago: it is the third specimen that died in the Pergine mountains within a few weeks. At the end of April it was the turn of M62, one of the bears sentenced to death by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento (Pat), Maurizio Fugatti. Then, in early June, the body of a second animal was found in the area.

Orsi Jj4 and Mj5, the Tar of Trento suspends their killing until 27 June. “The danger has not been fully ascertained” by the breaking latest news editorial staff 26 May 2023

The Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment (Aidaa) has decided to send a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trento to request an investigation into the possible human involvement in the cause of the deaths of the three bears. In particular, Aidaa asks the Trento prosecutor’s office to “acquire the autopsy results of the tests carried out on the three carcasses of bears found dead in areas where bears had never disappeared in the past, and to verify whether there is a conspicuous presence of baits in the area poisonous as stated by various witnesses including a shepherd and the owner of a shelter located in the Mount Peller area, and to verify the irregular hunting activity and poachers in the places where the male bears were found”.

The suspects

“The fact that three animals died within 50 days undoubtedly represents an anomaly, which could support the hypothesis of a malicious act – explained Enpa, the national body for the protection of animals – On the other hand, despite our repeated requests to cool spirits, extremist institutions, politics and trade associations have been fanning the flames of intolerance and alarmism against wildlife for months, frightening part of the Trentino population. someone could have lost their head and decided to violently address the issue of coexistence with bears, wolves and other wild species”.