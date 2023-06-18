Zvezda beat Partizan statement by Dusko Ivanovic after the third game | Sport

Crvena zvezda scheduled the fourth game of the final series against Partizan

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet Partizan won in the third game of the ABA finals and scheduled the fourth match of the series for Tuesday at 7 p.m. After the match, Zvezda coach Duško Ivanović said that his team reacted to the poor performances in the first two matches. “We took advantage of the first game at home, our approach was better, when I talk about the aggressiveness that graced us throughout the season. We didn’t have that in the first two games in the Arena, we lost, and I think that from game to game we are playing a little bit better, but we know for sure that this fourth game will be the most difficult in the series. That’s why we have to be ready”.

After his address, there were no questions, which ended the stormy night in “Pionir”, which started with incidents and shooting of Partizan basketball players from the stands during the warm-up, after which the match was stopped for a moment for the same reason, when coach Željko Obradović prevented the basketball players from going to tunnel, there are already returned to the field.



