Ubisoft Announces Julian Geretti as Executive Producer for The Division 3

Ubisoft has announced exciting news for fans of the popular video game series, The Division. Alongside the upcoming games based on Disney’s Avatar and Star Wars universes, Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment is already in the early stages of developing The Division 3.

Julian Geretti, known for his role as creative director on The Division 2 and associate creative director on Tom Clancy’s The Division, has been named as the executive producer for the project. He will be leading all matters related to The Division franchise, solidifying his position as the head of all Ubisoft’s The Division products.

The development of The Division 3 is being led by Massive Entertainment in Malmo, Sweden. While the details of the game are still under wraps, the team is working diligently to shape what is expected to be Ubisoft’s next generation of third-person cinematic action.

Thomas Andrén, the managing director of Massive Entertainment, commended Geretti’s dedication in a press release. Andrén also reassured Star Wars fans that despite his new role, Geretti remains committed to the ongoing development of Star Wars: The Dead, ensuring that the game lives up to his creative vision and provides a fantastic experience for players.

With The Division series known for its immersive and action-packed gameplay, fans are eagerly anticipating what the third installment will bring. The Division 3 is set to continue the legacy of the franchise, taking players on an exciting journey within a post-pandemic world.

As development continues, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are building a team of talented individuals who will shape the next chapter of The Division series. Although specific details are yet to be revealed, fans can expect the game to deliver the thrilling gameplay, captivating storylines, and stunning visuals that have become synonymous with the franchise.

The Division 3 is expected to be a major release for Ubisoft’s next generation of gaming, and fans can’t wait to dive back into the immersive world of The Division. As development progresses, more information will undoubtedly be revealed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.

What players can expect in The Division 3 remains a mystery for now, but with Julian Geretti at the helm and the talented team at Massive Entertainment working hard, fans can be assured of an unforgettable gaming experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

