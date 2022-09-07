Ubisoft’s own event, titledUbisoft Forward,Coming soon. On the evening of Saturday 10th September (rehearsal from 19:35 BST / 20:35 and the official broadcast from 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST) we will have news about the games already on the market of the French company, and games that have yet to come. After last week’s announcement of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, all eyes were on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, a new single-player game that looks like it’s going back to where the franchise started. But there is more.

Before the show, there were already announcements on the market for titles like For Honor, Brawhalla, The Crew 2 and Anno 1800: New seasons, content, characters will be what we’ll see here before the main course.

The future of Assassin’s Creed is going through Infinite, an MMO that’s been talked about for a while, and now may be the time to show it to the world. We also can’t ignore another major release from Ubisoft this year, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20. A few weeks later (November 8) came Skull & Bones, a multiplayer pirate game inspired by Assassin’s ship management. It will also have a place in the livestream.

Ubisoft Forward will be available on YouTube and Twitch channels with subtitles in multiple languages. Among those who want to watch it on the Amazon platform, there will also be special drops for their games based on the viewing time you dedicate to the event, and we’ll leave them below if you’re interested.