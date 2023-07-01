Ubisoft Plans to Remake Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag with New Content

Ubisoft Expands Assassin’s Creed Series with Remake of Classic Game “Black Flag”

Ubisoft, the popular video game company, has been heavily invested in the Assassin’s Creed series as of late. With upcoming releases such as “Assassin’s Creed: Visions,” “Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red,” and “Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe,” it seems that the company is determined to keep their employees busy. However, recent reports from foreign media source Kotaku suggest that Ubisoft has plans to delve into the remake of a game as well. According to Kotaku, this upcoming remake may be the least assassin-like addition to the Assassin’s Creed series – “Blackjack.”

If the rumors are true, fans of the series may get to experience the legendary master assassin’s biography with improved graphics and gameplay on modern computer configurations. “Black Flag,” whose full name is “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag,” was recently featured on sale during Steam’s 2023 summer sale. For a discounted price of just over NT$300, players can dive into this classic game alongside its DLC.

When “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” was initially released, it stood out from the rest of the series due to its unique protagonist, Edward Kenway. Unlike previous games, Kenway is portrayed as a pirate motivated by wealth rather than revenge. He possesses considerable skills with swords and guns and spends a significant portion of the game hunting for treasure and engaging in ship battles instead of assassinations.

While rumors of a remake titled “Pirates of the Caribbean” circulate, little information is available, leaving fans uncertain about its exact form. However, the Kotaku report hints that the remake of “Black Flag” may incorporate the previously unreleased “Wrath of the Wrath” content. “Wrath of the Wrath” is a game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and made its appearance at E3 in 2017, showcasing gameplay previews and screens. Essentially, “Wrath of the Sea” expands upon the naval battle mode featured in “Black Flag” with improved graphics, making it a standalone game rather than just DLC.

Despite the enthusiasm generated at E3 2017, news regarding the release date of “Wrath of the Wrath” fell silent. Ubisoft seemingly lost interest in the game, possibly due to its origins as an expansion for a classic title. If Ubisoft proceeds with the remake of “Black Flag,” “Wrath of the Wrath” may find its place as new content within the game.

Ubisoft has faced challenges in recent years. Although they release new games annually, their reputation and word-of-mouth have declined. The company’s habit of including repetitive collection tasks and unnecessary sidetracked elements within their open-world maps has faced criticism. In an attempt to revive their image and valuation, Ubisoft has turned their attention to remastering past classics, hoping to evoke nostalgia and garner greater success.

As fans eagerly await further updates from Ubisoft regarding the potential remake of “Black Flag” and the inclusion of “Wrath of the Wrath,” it is evident that the Assassin’s Creed series continues to captivate audiences with its unique storylines and gameplay.

