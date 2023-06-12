Ubisoft shows off more Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay

The next major Assassin’s Creed game will debut in a few months, as Ubisoft will launch Assassin’s Creed Mirage on October 12. After a brief appearance at the PlayStation Showcase in late May, Ubisoft has now revealed a deeper look at the game as part of the Ubisoft Forward, an event that revealed a story trailer and gameplay from an expansion batch.

In the game, we get to see Basim hunting and plotting assassinations. In the video, Ubisoft reconfirms that Mirage is a game looking to return to its Assassin’s Creed’s roots, so parkour and stealth take center stage. Stealth is described as reliable and predictable, parkour is considered accessible and easy to master, and melee combat (if you need to resort to it) is considered a backup in case stealth fails.

As for how Basim takes out his targets, we see a range of typical Assassin’s Creed moves, such as mingling with groups of NPCs, becoming invisible in long grass and bushes, and using tools to distract and immobilize enemies, all while using the Hidden Blade and Assassinate combos to eliminate threats in Basim’s path.

Some of the newer mechanics present in the game revolve around having to take down shooter enemies before you can summon and use Basim’s bird companions as scouts. On top of that, there’s a new supernatural move that allows Basim to plan quickly and strike multiple enemies in succession, almost like a reborn ghost. While taking out primary targets, Mirage seems to see the return of sirens that go off and alert enemies to your presence.

Otherwise, we’re again told that Ubisoft Bordeaux has improved the NPC detection system, upgraded AI reactions, and introduced new assassination, combo, parry, and finish animations. There also seem to be rideable camels to allow you to travel more easily in the open world, which will be handy, as Ubisoft says the Baghdad map is the same size as Assassin’s Creed Unity’s Paris or Assassin’s Creed: Revelations’ Constantinople.

Looking back at Basim, he’ll have five main tools at his disposal, including the Hidden Blade, Dagger, Smoke Bomb, Blow Dart, and Throwing Knife – each of which can be upgraded and improved throughout the story.

Ubisoft Bordeaux also noted that the game is now in the final stages of production, with the team focused on polishing it. With that in mind, you can currently pre-order the game or its Deluxe Edition for £45/€50 or £50/€60, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage launching on 12 October.