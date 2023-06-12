Aloe Vera, drinking it can be precious: which symptoms it is able to cure

According to some studies, aloe vera could have positive effects for our body even in the form of a drink.

The aloe vera is generally used by all of us as a remedy for skin problems. It is an effective treatment for burns, cuts and various wounds. In addition to these better known uses, this plant could also have other beneficial effects for health, according to some studies.

Aloe vera is one succulent plant, that is, a plant that has special characteristics for storing water in its leaves, stems or roots. This peculiarity allows them to survive in more or less arid environments.

Despite what many think it can be drunk, even if its taste is not suitable for everyone. While aloe vera gel is typically used topically (i.e., applied to the skin at the problem site), the aloe juice true it can also be ingested. The gelatinous substance contained in the leaves can be added to smoothies or fruit juices to obtain a number of health benefits.

Aloe vera, a real panacea for your skin

Her anti-inflammatory properties they are the main reason we use aloe vera. This characteristic makes the plant a potential remedy for burns and other skin problems such as dermatitis or fungi.

The most obvious benefits of aloe vera for skin health are seen when it is applied and absorbed into the skin, rather than ingested as a drink. There is little research on aloe vera products taken orally, but some studies have given interesting results.

I study “Effects of Low-Dose Aloe Sterol Supplementation on Skin Hydration, Collagen Score, and Objective or Subjective Symptoms“, published in the National Library of Medicine of the United States Department of Health, proved that the daily intake of aloe for 12 weeks ha improved skin elasticity in a group of men aged less than 46 years.

He also favored the collagen production and reduced the appearance of wrinkles in a group of women over the age of 40.

Importantly, in both of these studies, aloe vera was taken in supplement form, not juice. As mentioned, while this research is promising, it is not conclusive and further human studies are needed to confirm the findings.

Not only benefits for the skin: here are the other (possible) benefits of drinking aloe vera juice

Also in the case of the other possible benefits of aloe vera, it is important to note that there has not been much research on the subject: many are still ongoing, others are quite dated.

I study “Evaluation of the Nutritional and Metabolic Effects of Aloe verasuggests that gel and juice can reduce blood sugar levels fasting in people with type 2 diabetes. In any case, aCurrently, aloe vera extract supplements are not standardized or considered a safe alternative treatment for diabetes.

Preliminary studies have also concluded that aloe vera syrup could help treat symptoms from gastroesophageal reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. However, more research is needed to establish the safety and appropriate dosage of aloe vera juice for these purposes.

Finally, some animal studies suggest that it has antibacterial properties that could help treat some dental and oral diseases. Others Preliminary studies indicate that an aloe vera mouthwash could reduce the symptoms of oral mucositis, a common side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, in patients with head and neck cancers.

How to prepare aloe vera juice

Making aloe vera juice at home requires just two ingredients: an aloe vera leaf and water. To peel the leaf, a sharp knife must be used to completely remove the outer skin.

The leaves are made up of three main layers: the outer skin green, the lattice and the transparent gel. It is essential to remove all latex, as it contains aloin, a natural laxative. It is advisable to rinse off the gel thoroughly reduce bitterness and remove any latex residue.

Next, you have to mix aloe gel with water using a blender. You can blend it until you get a completely smooth consistency or leave a few small chewy bits, depending on your preference.

As for the flavor variations for aloe vera juice, you can either leave it plain or add it lemon juice freshly squeezed and sweetened with sugar or liquid stevia. It can also be mixed with various types of juice or simply added with sparkling water. After that, it can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

