Ultimate video conferencing with Logitech Rally Bar Huddle AI

The video conference is an increasingly strategic tool: Logitech Rally Bar Huddle è a all-in-one premium video bar with built-in AI. It is based on a dedicated appliance and is designed for use in meeting rooms containing up to six people: the sale huddleas they are called in English.

Audio and video managed through AI

“Everywhere companies stand rethinking workspaces so that they are more hybridsa mix of office, home and mobile workers – he has declared Betsy rhine marketing manager Logitech –. In this sense, 68% of companies plan to invest in AV technology for small meeting rooms and gathering spaces, these devices must be smarter than simple cameras. I think everyone has happened to have difficulty identifying who is in the meeting room. Normal commentary cameras are not enough because they usually make it hard to figure out how many people are in the room and not to mention seeing their faces. And often the problem is not only with the video, but also with the audio because it’s hard to hear them.”

Rally Bar Huddle intends to solve these problems. Built-in AI video intelligence paired with high-performance image quality enables the new bar to accomplish streaming video in formato 4K. The video rendering accompanies accurate audio managementthanks to a system of 6 beamforming microphones and speaker with a twice the volume of the Logitech MeetUp model and with noise canceling technology. Logitech says the new device is easy to set up, simple to manage and easy to integrate with Tap IP thanks to the collabOS operating system.

An evolving system

Continuous software improvements will make Rally Bar Huddle even smarter. Regular updatesin fact, they will add advanced features like RightSight 2 and Speaker Viewwhich allows meeting participants to view the active speaker, as well as Grid View showing the whole room, taking close-ups on each person. They complete the peculiarities of the new video bar integration with Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, Microsoft IntelliFrame and other applications.

Three ways to use

Rally Bar Huddle can be implemented in three ways: connected to a computer Windows or ChromeOS dedicated, used in BYOD mode or in appliance mode running supported video conferencing applications on your device without an external computer. Rally Bar Huddle works with leading video conferencing platformsincluding, of course, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

“As for the design we are pleased to announce that the Rally Bar Huddle is the first video bar we made with recycled plastic. This is a very important aspect for us”, pointed out Betsy Rhine, suggesting that in the future the use of recycled materials will play an increasingly important role.

Rally Bar Huddle sarà on sale starting next July 2023 at the price of 1.999 eurowhile RightSight 2 features will be available starting this fall.

Easier and more organized booking of shared desks

Logitech then announced the availability of the new one Logi Dock Flexa solution created specifically for the management of reservations and use of shared desks. Also ready Desk Booking Solutionsoftware that offers employees working in hybrid mode a better hotdesking experience and greater ability to manage shared workstations in the company.

Equipped with an 8-inch display, three USB ports on the front and as many on the back, Logi Dock Flex supports dual displays, has network connectivity and offers up to 100 watts of power, allowing connection via USB to both company devices and those owned by employees and collaborators. The latter will also be able to personalize your workstation with wallpapers and away messages, book the desk and participate in meetings or to a video conference with a simple tap on the calendar thanks to the integration with the app Accommodation Tune.

Multi-service functionality

The multi-service functionality Logi’s Dock Flex gives IT teams the ability to choose Microsoft Teams, Zoom Workspace Reservation, or Logitech’s desk reservation service. The latter is managed via Logitech Sync and can be implemented with Logi Dock Flex or using QR codes for work autonomouslywithout requiring the purchase of Logitech hardware.

Logi Dock Flex will be on sale starting next autumn for 849 euros, while the service Desk Booking Solution is already available for free and can be requested through the Sync management portal. Premium features like usage insights, alerts and planimetric maps they will be usable for free during the beta testing phase until July 1, 2024.